Three new swine facilities proposed in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A proposal for three new swine facilities is in the hands of Chippewa County officials.

Each one of those facilities would have the capacity to raise 2,400 hogs. One would be in the Town of Eagle Point, the other two in the Town of Estella. The facilities are being proposed by Old Fashion Pork based in Jackson, Minnesota. The farms would bring in newborn pigs and raise them until they reach a certain weight, at which point they would be taken elsewhere for processing.

The county said the two locations in Estella do not need county board approval, so no formal public hearing will be held. But the county said there are still ordinances needed to be followed in order for staff to approve the project, like an animal waste ordinance which includes a nutrient management plan.

"They balance sort of the need for agriculture. They tend to be affordable yet protective, and similarly the practices for managing the land spreading of manure are also intended to do the same thing, provide things that are practical on the farm but also address the fact that we don't want an inordinate amount of manure to find its way in to waters of Chippewa County," said David Nashold, Chippewa County Environmental Engineer.

The proposal will be up for a discussion during Wednesday's Land Conservation and Forest Management Committee meeting. No action will be taken.

Because Eagle Point participates in the county zoning rules, a conditional use permit will be required, which also requires a public hearing a county board approval. That public hearing is anticipated for sometime in December. As for the two facilities in Estella, the county said that timeline is dependent on how far along the plans are by the time the ground freezes.