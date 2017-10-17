Eau Claire County community partners combat domestic violence

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - One in every three Americans will face domestic violence. That's why local organizations are honoring survivors during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"The importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to keep talking, keep that conversation going about having healthy relationships, but also honoring those people that have had unhealthy relationships and have been through those really awful situations. So it's about honoring those people and what they've been through, but also talking about how can we break that cycle, and how can we start promoting healthy relationships and giving people the skills in our community to have healthy relationships," said Public Health Nurse Abby Hinz.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is one of those organizations. Staff said preventing domestic violence is something the whole community is tasked with, and it's one that starts at an early age. That's why the health department, along with several other community partners, created the Amped Health Project.

The project brings relationship education to local schools, teaching kids and teen about healthy relationships and positive communication.

As part of October's awareness month, one local woman is sharing how she transformed from a victim, to an inspiration for survivors, and how it took the whole community to do so.

"I went full circle, from that client that was scared to death that walked in to these doors with my head down, to somebody powerful that can represent what Bolton [Bolton Refuge House] is all about. This union of people, they all mingle, they all work together," said Fran Jarvar, of Eau Claire County.

The health department said although October is devoted to raising awareness, the Amped Health Project as well as other educational initiatives are a focus all year long.

The Family Support Center will be holding the Walk-a-Mile Chippewa Valley at Carson Park. The even raises money for local anti-violence programs and domestic violence resources. To sign up or find more details, follow this link.