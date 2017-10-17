Eau Claire County Board votes to join lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

The Eau Claire County Board is hoping to end opioid addiction by stopping it at the source.



Tuesday, the county board voted 24-1 to authorize the hiring of a group of law firms to represent the county against opioid manufacturers.

The initiative is headed by the Wisconsin Counties Association and is part of a nationwide effort. The suit claims that the large drug companies lied about the safety of opioids to both the public and the medical community. As a result, it directly increased the need for law enforcement, medical treatment, and variety of other social services at the local level.

"We would certainly like to see them, the pharmaceutical concerns become much more aware, and much more cooperative in regards to the problem that is being created. It's really all about money,” County Board Supervisor Colleen Bates told News 18.

The county said they will file paperwork to join the lawsuit Wednesday. The board says that one of the most difficult steps going forward will be monetizing the damages caused by opioid abuse in Eau Claire County.