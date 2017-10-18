MUST SEE: Paddleboarding Chicken - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Paddleboarding Chicken

Posted:

(WQOW) -- You've likely seen videos of people paddleboarding with their pups, but what about their chickens?

Well, that's just what a Florida Keys resident did! The rad chicken's name is Loretta. According to her owner, she always seems to have a great time paddleboarding. She just sits and watches on the front of the board.

