Adopt-A-Pet: Snickers & Kit Kat

Meet our Pets of the Day: Snickers & Kit Kat!

These two little kittens sure are sweet treats, and it's not just because their names are Snickers & Kit Kat! Of course they're still young, so if you don't like those names, you can change them. They are just two of a littler of four, so there's more to choose from too. They're just nine weeks old, and they've been in foster care to help them get adapted to humans after being left outside on their own. They're both very friendly and playful!

If you're interested in Snickers & Kit Kat, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.