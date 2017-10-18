10/18: Luau for Loved Ones

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A special event is bringing Hawaii to the Chippewa Valley all the benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

It's the Luau for Loved Ones and it's set for Friday, October 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wagners Complex. This unique event is presented by BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire as a fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer's Association. It will be a night of authentic Hawaiian entertainment and fun. Admission is FREE, but donations for the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.

Entertainment for the night will be hula and fire knife dancers of Aloha Chicago! In addition, a portion of food and beverage sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association, along with raffles.