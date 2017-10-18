Three dead, two injured as shooter remains on the loose in Maryland

UPDATE (AP) - Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince.



He said Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.



The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff said the two wounded people are in serious condition.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution. The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

Maryland (CNN) - Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, and the shooter is believed to be on the loose, a deputy with the Harford County sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.

The shooter left the scene of the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, and no one has been arrested, police said.



Two of the injured were in critical condition, and taken to Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center, the Shock Trauma Center said on Twitter.



Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff's department, according to the ATF.

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lock down, meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted -- as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff's office, the county school system



A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.



