Gov. Walker announces run for third term

Governor Scott Walker is running for a third term.

The group "Friends of Scott Walker" released the campaign's first ad early on Wednesday morning.

In the video, called "More to be Done," Walker touts employment rates in Wisconsin and low taxes.

At least eight democratic candidates have already declared they're running against Walker in the 2018 election.

Walker was first elected as governor in 2010.

---------------------------

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker rides a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and jogs in a red Wisconsin T-shirt on a new campaign video touting his record ahead of his run for re-election.

Walker released the minute-long video online Wednesday, a precursor to the official launch of his re-election campaign expected in early November.

The video features Walker talking about his record the past seven years as governor, and also references this summer's news that Foxconn Technology Group plans to locate a factory that could employ thousands in the state.

The video ends with a shot of Walker riding his Harley down the road with him asking the viewer, "Are you with me?"

Eight Democrats have already announced plans to challenge Walker, with several more considering it.