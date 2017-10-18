Teen reported missing in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old juvenile female Desiree Lo.



Lo went missing from a jog in the Village of Knapp Tuesday evening. Desiree is 5'03" 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.



She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, black shorts and orange in color shoes and carrying a small backpack. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348 or anonymously at Dunn County Crime Stoppers at dunncocrimestoppers.com or 1-855-TIP-DUNN.