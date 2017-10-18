Wisconsin finishes fiscal year with $579 million surplus

Madison, WI (WXOW) - Wisconsin's state budget finished the fiscal year with a $579 million surplus, the second largest since Governor Scott Walker was elected.

The surplus came in $126 million more than expected and marks the fourth largest surplus over the past twenty years. According to a release from Walker's office, he attributes the surplus to pro-taxpayer and pro-growth reforms he says are working.

Tax collections and departmental revenues came in almost level.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said it's misleading to say the state has a surplus when Governor Walker is putting off road projects and under funding local schools.

"It makes me wonder why Republicans are borrowing millions of dollars on the state's credit card while at the same time, they are refusing to fund some of those core services and responsibilities like roads and healthcare," Senator Shilling said.

She compares the state's surplus to a family with money its bank account, but refuses to pay its bills on time.

"I'd have a surplus in my household too if I chose not to pay childcare or for my son's braces," she said.

According to Shilling, Wisconsin has trailed the nation in economic growth for the past five years and ranks last for start up businesses for the past three years.