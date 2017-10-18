Trempealeau County D.A. under fire following fellow D.A.'s funer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Trempealeau County D.A. under fire following fellow D.A.'s funeral

Posted:

WHITEHALL, Wis. (AP) -Trempealeau County officials are raising concerns about the job performance of the county's district attorney.

The county's Executive and Finance Committee has sent a letter asking Gov. Scott Walker for help with D.A. Taavi McMahon.

The committee said it believes McMahon is "derelict in his duties." McMahon reportedly closed his office on Sept. 15 for the funeral of Jackson County D.A. Gerald Fox and ordered his staff to attend the funeral. McMahon says he cannot comment on personnel matters.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.