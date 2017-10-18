Trempealeau County D.A. under fire following fellow D.A.'s funeral

WHITEHALL, Wis. (AP) -Trempealeau County officials are raising concerns about the job performance of the county's district attorney.



The county's Executive and Finance Committee has sent a letter asking Gov. Scott Walker for help with D.A. Taavi McMahon.



The committee said it believes McMahon is "derelict in his duties." McMahon reportedly closed his office on Sept. 15 for the funeral of Jackson County D.A. Gerald Fox and ordered his staff to attend the funeral. McMahon says he cannot comment on personnel matters.