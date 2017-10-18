Chippewa Falls bridges will be dedicated to honor veterans

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Bridges in Chippewa Falls will soon honor veterans because of one local Chippewa Falls resident.

The renaming of the bridges to honor veterans in Chippewa Falls was approved at the city council meeting on Tuesday night.

Scott Sullivan proposed the idea to the city council after seeing many bridges around towns in the United States dedicated to veterans.

The "Veteran's Tribute Bridge Project" will dedicate each bridge to one of the five military branches.

When the idea sparked, Sullivan wanted to bring it close to home, because he has family members who served in the military, so veterans hold a near and dear place in his heart.

"I believe we should support the military veterans, and their families, because of the sacrifices they've given to our country, and to their own family," Sullivan said. "So, this is a way for us to show support to those veterans and their families, whether they're from Chippewa Falls, or they have recently moved here and are visitors coming that have served this tribute will reach all of them."

The self-funded project is expected to cost $10,000. Sullivan hopes to have the signs up by Memorial Day in 2018.