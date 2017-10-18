Students show off their moves and costumes at the 8th annual Pumpkin Dance

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Decked out in their Halloween best, Chippewa Valley kids came together for the 8th annual Pumpkin Dance.



The dance is an extension of Special Kids Day, an annual event where kids with special needs get to escape, and have a day of fun. Nine schools participated, with nearly 200 kids packed into the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. They got to dance, enter contests and win prizes.



"The kids are looking forward to it every year," said Tom Leuck, Special Kids Day organizer. "I have one teacher who added 12 students to her group because she didn't think her kids, some of the kids, would want to go. There is a lot of dancing, but they know what goes on here and they told us that they wanted to attend."



Leuck funds both events by having a brat stand each year.



