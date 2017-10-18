Students show off their moves and costumes at the 8th annual Pum - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Students show off their moves and costumes at the 8th annual Pumpkin Dance

Posted:
By Jack Hajewski, Photographer
Bio
Connect
Biography

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Decked out in their Halloween best, Chippewa Valley kids came together for the 8th annual Pumpkin Dance. 

The dance is an extension of Special Kids Day, an annual event where kids with special needs get to escape, and have a day of fun. Nine schools participated, with nearly 200 kids packed into the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. They got to dance, enter contests and win prizes.

"The kids are looking forward to it every year," said Tom Leuck, Special Kids Day organizer. "I have one teacher who added 12 students to her group because she didn't think her kids, some of the kids, would want to go. There is a lot of dancing, but they know what goes on here and they told us that they wanted to attend."

Leuck funds both events by having a brat stand each year.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.