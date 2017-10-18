Convicted sex offender charged in Eau Claire County after undercover police sting

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender could spend 85 years behind bars after trying to meet, who he thought, was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Larry Aspen, of Osseo is charged with three felonies: second degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Aspen responded to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover Eau Claire police officer, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Carson Park, where he thought he was meeting up with the girl for oral sex. Detectives found a condom, mouthwash and cigarettes inside his vehicle. Aspen admitted to police he was at Braun's Bay to meet a 13-year-old girl.



Aspen is due back in court October 24th for a preliminary hearing.