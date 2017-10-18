Approval of permit for tiny homes set aside in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Two new tiny homes won't be coming to Chippewa Falls for a while after the city council pushed back approval of the homes' permit on Tuesday night.

During the public hearing, some residents expressed their concerns about having the tiny homes in their neighborhood because they would house homeless people near Halmstad Elementary School, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church.

A different church, Landmark Christian Church, in Lake Hallie already has two similar homes on their property.

Pastor of Landmark Christian Church, Mike Cohoon, said residents shouldn't be concerned about having the homeless in their neighborhood because they have to go through background checks in order to live in the homes.

"The definition of homeless is just simply someone who doesn't have a permanent residence or a home to sleep in," Cohoon said. "So, to say that you shouldn't have a tiny home to house someone near a school just simply doesn't make sense. Unless, you're stereotyping that homeless person as if that homeless person has some type of criminal record."

Cohoon says the council didn't deny the new tiny homes, but tabled it, which means they'll talk about it again in the coming months.

Cohoon told News 18, he expects the council to vote on the subject in January or February.