UW-Eau Claire expert weighs in on the Affordable Care Act's future

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) up in the air, News 18 spoke with an expert at UW-Eau Claire about what lies ahead for the ACA.



Doctor Jennifer Johs-Artisensi teaches her students about health policy, including how our health care system has evolved, and how it has been influenced by policy changes like the ACA.



Last week, President Trump announced plans to end the ACA's cost-sharing reduction payments, which limit the total low-income Americans in the private insurance market have to pay on their premiums.



On Tuesday, Trump appeared to throw his support behind a bi-partisan compromise to provide those subsidies for two more years.



Dr. Johs-Artisensi said that kind of inconsistency will likely cost the government more money.



"In the long run, I think probably the government will end up paying more, because when the markets are unstable and premiums go up, the government will be paying more for the subsidies," Johs-Artisensi said. "They're paying for the 85 percent of people that are buying on the private market."



Since the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land, people are still encouraged to sign up for coverage.



Open enrollment starts Nov. 1, and lasts until Dec. 15. For more information on the ACA, or to apply, click here.