Vigil to be held Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire for Aaron Rodgers' collarbone

By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
By Jason Boyd, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) - A vigil in Eau Claire Wednesday night will not be the somber affair you'd expect. It will be honoring Aaron Rodger's collarbone. 

Rodgers was knocked out of the 23-10 loss to the Vikings in the first quarter on Sunday with a collarbone injury. Coach Mike McMarthy said Monday Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone. The rest of Rodgers' season is in jeopardy.

Wednesday, students will mourn the possible season-ending injury of Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A group of students organized the event through a Facebook page. According to it, students are asked to wear green and gold to hold a vigil for the quarterback and the season that could have been. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, only 11 people have RSVP'd. 

The event starts at 7 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire's campus mall. 

