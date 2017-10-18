Area high school students learn how to prevent substance abuse

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Wednesday, Eau Claire County students were in the driver's seat, learning how to prevent substance abuse for their peers.



Dozens of teens from Augusta, Altoona, Memorial and more took part in Eau Claire County's Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) training.



Students learned how to help reduce and prevent youth substance use, and how to create positive activism in their communities.



The students got to choose the topics themselves, and picked subjects like vaping, e-cigarettes, and policy.



Some SADD members from Memorial High School told News 18, it's important for students to carry the message.



"I think it definitely gets in their heads a little bit more if it's coming from people their own age because, you know, we're all in high school and just kind of in the same spot," said Memorial High School Senior, Casey Terzich.



They also said it's encouraging to see the county's SADD program grow bigger, and bigger, each year.



