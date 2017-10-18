Chippewa Falls City Council approves emerald ash borer treatment

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Emerald ash borer may seem like a danger far from home, but with cases confirmed in Chippewa County, the Chippewa Falls City Council is getting proactive.

Chippewa Falls city staff completed a tree inventory, tallying trees in Irvine Park, Marshall Park and in boulevards. The city said 1202 ash trees were counted and more than half are in need of treatment.

The city said two types of treatment options are available, drenching or injection. Drenching costs about $1 per tree inch to purchase the chemical, which is then administered by staff at least every spring. Injection costs about $9 per tree inch and requires a certified applicator. Injection needs to be administered every two years.

On Tuesday, the Chippewa Falls City Council decided to begin treating 10 to 12 trees in Irvine Park and Marshall Park every spring by drenching. As for the rest of the trees, the city said boulevard trees will be up to the homeowners to decide whether or not they want to treat them. If the trees are not treated, however, they will eventually need to be cut down and replaced by the city.

The city said it's time to start reducing the number of ash trees in the city, but in a way that keeps that environment healthy. and diverse.

"We need to provide diversity. Right now, because we're losing ash trees, the next big issue communities are having is, that leads us with maple trees. Right now most communities have, their population of maples are too high. We can't plant maple trees to replace ash trees, otherwise we'll be left with another huge issue if something similar to dutch elm disease or emerald ash borer happens with our maple trees," said Dick Hebert Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

The city has a record of every ash tree and what staff recommendation is for treatment. Staff said they also need to know what action homeowners decide to talk. If homeowners have any questions about their ash trees, they are advised to reach out to the parks department.

There are two open houses scheduled for the community to learn more about emerald ash borer. The first will be Tuesday, November 7 at 5:00pm, in the basement of city hall. The second will be Wednesday November 8 at 4:30, at the Bloomer City Hall.