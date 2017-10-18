Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney tabbed to lead new meth initiative

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Chad Verbeten will soon be leading a new effort to fight meth use across the region.

Appointed by Attorney General Brad Schimel, Verbeten will serve as assistant attorney general in Eau Claire County. He will be leading a Department of Justice initiative that targets meth use across the state.

According to the Department of Justice, the assistant attorney general will work with both Division of Criminal Investigation agents and other law enforcement agencies, advise local prosecutors and help develop legislation to combat the growing threat of meth use.

News 18 spoke with Verbeten Wednesday who confirmed he will be leading the meth initiative, but he declined any other comment. His first day in the new role will be October 30.