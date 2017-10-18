WIAA State Team Tennis Previews: EC Memorial, EC Regis

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The 24th-annual WIAA State Girls Team Tennis Tournament begins later this week, and once again, Eau Claire will be represented in both divisions, with Regis and Memorial making it back to Madison.



The Old Abes are making their eighth straight appaerance at the state team tourney, and their 19th overall. Last year, Memorial made it to the Division 1 semifnals. Five players graduated from that group, but the new faces on the roster have helped uphold the program's tradition.



"A lot of the younger kids that we have have stepped up and it's been really great to see because we do have a really young team ," says Memorial junior Isy Thapar, who plays at #2 singles, "and I think that they've done such a great job with filling their spots and it's been really good."



"Really, it's special every time," says Old Abes junior Sierra Auleta, Memorial's #1 singles player, "especially these past two years where it's been super close and you really are grateful for the fact that you can even make it down there, so we're just going in positive looking forward to the experience."



"We always tell the kids that we want to be playing the last day of the season," says Memorial head coach Jim Litscher, "and so that's kind of where we try to set our goal."



Memorial will face 2nd-seeded Neenah in the Division 1 quarterfinals, Friday, at 5:30 P.M.



Eau Claire Regis returns to the state team tournament for the seventh time in the past eight years. The Ramblers made it to the Division 2 championship match last season, the best-ever finish for the program. This year, the Regis lineup includes eight seniors, all of whom played in the 2016 tournament, and many who played in the individual tourney last week....experience that should help going forward.



"They've played in the state championship match," says Ramblers head coach Kyle Seyer, "they've played at state in 3 of their 4 years, individual state, a lot of these top tournaments, so we're just really trying to stress taking care of ourselves and just to enjoy it."



"We just love the intensity, we thrive under the pressure so it's going to be great for us," says Regis senior Marjie Willer, who is part of the Ramblers #2 doubles team, "all of the people watching up in the stands, everyone has all eyes on us, so I'm excited for that."



"It's always the ultimate goal," says Ramblers senior Emily Haag, who partners with Willer at #2 doubles, "and we've worked so hard that getting a win there would be really awesome, but we're just happy to have the opportunity."



Regis faced 2nd-seeded University School of Milwaukee in a Division 2 semifinal, at 9:00 A.M., Saturday.