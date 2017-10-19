MUST SEE: Woman runs marathon in heels

(WQOW) -- Running a marathon is hard enough, but what about running a marathon in heels?

That's just what one Chattanooga woman did, running the 7 Bridges Marathon in stilettos. She may have even broken a record while doing it. The time to beat was 7 hours and 30 minutes. Her run time was 7 hours 27 minutes and 53 seconds. Now she's just waiting for Guinness to confirm the record.