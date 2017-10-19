Adopt-A-Pet: Rudolph

Meet our Pet of the Day: Rudolph!

Rudolph is just about six months old, so he's still a puppy and he just loves to give kisses. He's already neutered, so he's good to go there. Rudolph came to the shelter from Texas. He could use a bit of obedience training, since he is a puppy so he'll need a little work and a little extra love and care. He's got so many years ahead of him, and he'll likely make a great addition to any family.

If you're interested in Rudolph, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.