10/19: Tripe Your Impact Match Campaign

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Feed my People Food Bank is celebrating 35 years of Community Partnerships serving the hungry in our area, and now they're announcing a new initiative.

Feed My People Food Bank is presenting the Triple Your Impact match campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $35,000 in 35 days in support of hunger relief programming. Six community supporters will match all donations made before October 31.

As a food bank, for every $1 donated, FMP is able to provide 4 meals for food insecure families. The matching campaign allows for financial contributions to go even further tripling the impact by providing 12 meals for every $1 donated. 1 in 9 individuals in the Chippewa Valley are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food for an active and healthy life. For children that number rises to 1 in 5. The match campaign provides an important opportunity to increase food resources for our neighbors in need.

To be a part of the campaign call 715-835-9415 or VISIT THEIR WEBSITE