Building in downtown Eau Claire on fire; crews on scene

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire in downtown Eau Claire.

The business, Mai Food Catering, LLC, is located on the 16-hundred block of Bellinger Street. Our reporter on scene said smoke is visible from blocks away.

Eau Claire police said everyone is out and is OK.

Fire crews have blocked off nearby roads including the intersection of Madison Street and Oxford. Traffic is being directed by police.

This is a developing story. Please stay with News 18 for updates.