UPDATE: Family displaced after fire at Mai's Food Catering, LLC in Eau Claire

UPDATE (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire family will have to find a new place to live after a fire at Mai's Food Catering, LLC on Bellinger Street damaged the business and the apartment above it.



Officials with the Eau Claire Fire Department still don't know exactly what started the fire Thursday morning, but a woman who was at home upstairs at the time told News 18 she heard a loud sound.



She said when she went downstairs to investigate, she saw flames and smoke in the back of the building and took action to get everyone outside.



Fire officials said as many as eight people were inside the building at the time of the fire and at least one person, who was downstairs, was taken to the hospital. No word on their current condition, but officials said they are expected to recover.



The woman who first discovered the fire, Yer Moua, told News 18 she's lived and worked in the building for a little more than 10 years, but just this year they leased the bottom half of the building to someone else.



She said she's very said to see the fire destroy her home and now she and her family are left wondering where they'll spend the night. The Red Cross, who generally helps families displaced by fires, had not yet arrived to provide support.



The family said fire crews were on scene in a matter of minutes. When they arrived flames could be seen coming from the back of the building. The fire didn't appear to have damaged the buildings nearby, but fire officials said they'll know for certain after their inspection and investigation.



Officials closed off roads around Bellinger Street, like Madison Street, to fight the fire and said those roads will remained closed until crews can clear the scene. The also said it's too early to tell what started the fire or how much damage it has caused.

