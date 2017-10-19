Fire reported at Mule Hide Manufacturing in Cornell

Cornell (WQOW) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire Thursday morning at Mule Hide Manufacturing in Cornell. Crews responded from Cornell, Cadott, and the Town of Anson.
No flames were visible when our reporter arrived. He did, however, say some damage was visible.
All roads around the plant are open.
This is a developing story. Please stay with News 18 for updates.
