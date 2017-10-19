Minor leads Rusk County authorities on high speed chase; patrol car damaged

Rusk County (WQOW) - The Rusk County Sheriff's Department said a minor led authorities on a high speed chase Wednesday.

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop in the Village of Glen Flora. The driver took off, leading authorities on a 30-mile high speed chase through the back roads of southeastern Rusk County.

Deputies said they set spike strips and successfully deflated all four tires of the suspect's vehicle, bringing the chase to an end.

No one was injured but a patrol vehicle did have minor damage. Rusk County Sheriff Jeffrey Wallace said the cost to repair that would fall on the suspect.

Sheriff Wallace told News 18 they are not able to release the name of the driver due to his/her age. He would not disclose the suspect's age either. He said the case remains open and they may recommend charges.



More information is expected in the coming weeks.