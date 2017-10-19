Durand guide sentenced for allowing undercover agents to exceed bag limits

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Jeremy Schreiner of Durand was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for violating the Lacey Act during guided hunts on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge.

Under the Lacey Act, it is illegal to import, export, sell, acquire, or purchase fish, wildlife or plants that are taken, possessed, transported, or sold in violation of U.S. or Indian law.

According to court records, Schreiner ran a guided hunting business in Durand. In April 2017, Schreiner was one of three guides charged with allowing undercover U.S. Fish & Wildlife Special Agents, who were posing as clients, to exceed their daily bag limit of six ducks in one day.

The other two guides were Matt Raley and Tony Toye. All three guides pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Lacey Act violation. Raley was sentenced in August. Toye was sentenced in September. All three guides paid a $25,000 fine to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and received a two-year ban of all hunting and guiding on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, effective immediately upon sentencing.