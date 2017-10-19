Milwaukee puts in bid for Amazon's second headquarters

Without offering specifics, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow on Wednesday morning said the proposal being submitted to Amazon to attract the online retail giant's second North American headquarters will tout the region's business and economic climate, geographical location and sustainability.

"We are a region, we are a city that meets the requirements almost to a T," Barrett said at the east end of Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, a location that offered Northwestern Mutual's new tower as a backdrop.

Amazon in early September announced that it was looking to invest $5 billion in a project to build "a full equal" to its Seattle headquarters with the expectation of hiring as many as 50,000 full-time employees.

Farrow, who co-chairs the Milwaukee 7 Regional Economic Development Partnership with Barrett, said the southeast Wisconsin region "can compete with any other region in the country."

“In the last five to seven years, we’ve created an atmosphere for businesses to understand they can work here and they can grow here. They can put their roots into this city and this region, this area," Farrow said, citing Foxconn and Haribo as examples.

Barrett acknowledged that Chicago, Milwaukee's major neighbor to the south, has also put forth its own bid, but said the business climate in The Windy City and the rest of Illinois is a "mess."

"Chicago is one of our finest suburbs," Barrett said, and its proximity "makes us a stronger candidate."

Bids to Amazon are due Thursday.