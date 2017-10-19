Walker to launch re-election campaign Nov. 5 in Waukesha

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker plans to launch his campaign for a third term on Nov. 5 at a manufacturing facility in Waukesha.

Walker's campaign announced Thursday that he will hold an event at Weldall Manufacturing to officially begin his campaign. Walker was just there last month with Vice President Mike Pence who met with employees to tout the Republican tax overhaul plan.

Walker plans to follow the campaign kick-off with a series of a dozen events across the state that week.

Roughly a dozen Democrats have either launched their campaigns, or are considering running, to challenge Walker. The primary is in August and the election is one year and a day after Walker's Nov. 5 launch.

