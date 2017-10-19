Wisconsin lawmakers ask judge to rollback protections for Lincoln Hills inmates

Two legislators are asking a Wisconsin judge to reverse an order protecting juveniles in the youth prison in Irma from pepper spray, solitary confinement and other forms of restraint.

The order came from a suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union back in June.

"We are writing to urge you to reverse your decision because the order you placed on the Department of Corrections is not working," a letter to Judge James Peterson said.

Sen. Tom Tiffany and Representative Mary Felzkowski wrote the letter after concerns were raised in their district.

In the last week, at lease two staff members of Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School were assaulted by inmates.

Tiffany and Felzkowski said efforts are being made to help the inmates but say "the youth at LHS are not 'angels'."

"Those efforts continue, but your Order has not only jeopardized staff safety but it is jeopardizing the safety of youth in LHS who are non-violent," the letter read.

The lawmakers said that constitutional protections for the youth are important, but staff safety needs to protected as well.

"We agree they (youth) have important constitutional protections but what are you going to do about the constitutional rights of the dedicated public servants at LHS when they are beaten and harassed by youth who know a judge will take their side?," the letter said.

Department of Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher told a state Senate committee Thursday that the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake prisons "is a safe place for staff and offenders."