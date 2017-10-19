Minnesota man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Gilmant - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Minnesota man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Gilmanton

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Biography

Buffalo County (WQOW) -- Buffalo County crews responded to a one motorcycle crash near the intersection of Highway 88 and Laehn Ridge Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials identified the crash victim as 59-year-old Timothy Mutch of Bloomington, MN. Officials said he lost control of his motorcycle, entered a ditch and struck a tree. Rescue crews from Mondovi Fire and EMS and Dover First Responders were able to go down an embankment to rescue Mutch.

Officials say he suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Rochester, MN. His current status is unknown at this time. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

