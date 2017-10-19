Eau Claire proposing fee hike for Otter Creek Dog Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Letting Rover roam in Eau Claire, could soon cost you a little more.

The city is proposing raising rates for the Otter Creek Dog Park, on Eau Claire's southeast side. The new rates would go into effect January 1st.

Finance Director Jay Winzenz told News 18 the price for a daily pass would increase $1, from $4 to $5, under the new proposal. A yearly residential pass would jump $5, up to $25. Non-residents would see the same hike, up to $33 from $28.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held Monday, November 13th. The city council will vote on the hike the next day, November 14th.

Winzenz also said a second dog park is still in the works for next year near the wastewater treatment facility. He said a third dog park is a possibility in the coming years. That one would be located on the city's north side.