Chippewa Valley Audiologist says gun hunters should be aware of hearing damage

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - It doesn't feel like it outside, but we're less than one month away from the nine-day Wisconsin gun deer season, and medical professionals are giving you some sound advice you've maybe never thought of.



Dr. Shawna Lee, an Audiologist at Prevea Health, said the sound of a gun shot can be extremely dangerous to your ears.



Dr. Lee recommends wearing hearing protection anytime you are in the woods. She said there are plenty of options available that will actually enhance your hearing as you wait for a deer to approach, and then suppresses the noise as soon as you pull the trigger.



She said people assume based on how fast the noise dissipates it means there is no danger, but that's not the case.



"When we look at damage related to noise, we look at two things," Lee said. "We look at loudness and duration of time being exposed. When it comes to rifle-fire a lot of hunters, or shooters, think that they're safe because it is such a short-impact sound. Actually with repeated exposure, and even just a single and expected exposure, people can struggle with hearing loss even after a single blast."



Dr. Lee recommends having your hearing checked by a specialist to set a baseline before you even fear hearing damage.