Chippewa Valley woman shares update on sister still stuck in Puerto Rico

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- By this time next week a former Chippewa Valley family, currently stuck in Puerto Rico, could be back home in Wisconsin.



News 18 checked in with Margret Perry on Thursday to find out how her sister and her sister's family is holding up nearly one month after Hurricane Maria. According to government estimates, about one million Americans are still without running water there, and three million are without power.



That includes the Critchfields, originally from Mondovi.



Perry told News 18 she spoke with her sister a couple of nights ago and said they're hoping to take a cab to San Juan and fly back to the States next Wednesday, October 25.



Perry said they're excited to come back home, but it's not a sure thing just yet so she isn't getting her hopes up until they're safe and sound and off the island.