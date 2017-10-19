Eau Claire County committee considers repealing living wage ordinance

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A move is underway to repeal the county's controversial living wage ordinance.



A resolution to repeal the ordinance is on the agenda for Friday's Human Resources Committee meeting.



The Eau Claire County Board passed the ordinance last year after a long debate. It requires anyone who works for the county, including employees with county contracts, to be paid at least $11.68 for 2017 with an annual increase of 3.75% through 2021. Proponents argued that it was only fair to pay employees that minimum. However, opponents said it was not the county's place to tell businesses what to do.



The Human Resources Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the county courthouse.