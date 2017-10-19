HS Football Playoff Preview: EC Memorial at Bay Port, Fall Creek at EC Regis

The Ramblers will face the Crickets once again in the opening round of the playoffs

(WQOW) -- Tomorrow is when the high school football postseason kicks off, with some interesting matchups around the Eau Claire area.

But one team is going to be taking a long road trip.

That team is Eau Claire Memorial, who is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Old Abes wound up as an eight seed in Division 1 after dropping their last three regular season games, they'll take the three hour drive to Bay Port, a team that Abes Head Coach Mike Sinz says is similar to the one his guys faced three weeks ago.

"I would say Hudson's a lot like Bay Port. Hudson's big up front and they have a lot of speed and they're very athletic," Sinz explains, "They're explosive, they're well coached, their kids come off the ball so hard and they don't run a ton of different plays or formations. They're limited in that, but what they do, they do really really well, and they're a scary team."

Another intriguing matchup will take place in Division 6, is Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis. These two Cloverbelt Conference rivals kicked off the season back in week one, but both the Ramblers and Crickets have evolved since then - especially on offense.

"You know, we've made some changes in the backfield, and really, that's just has helped Ethan Ritger be successful," says Fall Creek Head Coach Josh Tumm. "We've become better blockers, and provided him opportunities, and Joe Kinderman for that matter, too, to have some success in the backfield too, so I'd say that's our biggest change."

"We just hope we can play more consistent than we've been, you know, I think that's what it takes to win in the playoffs is you've gotta play consistent," explains Regis Head Coach Bryant Brenner, "Gotta be able to get first downs on offense and consistently get some stops on D and be solid in the kicking game. I think early in the season, we were not the most consistent team. Hopefully we've improved in that area and it can show tomorrow night."