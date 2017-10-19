Eastside Hill Neighborhood aims to make neighborhood safer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After a string of break-ins throughout the Eastside Hill Neighborhood last summer, some neighbors are looking to address safety concerns left behind.

On Thursday, the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Steering Committee held a meeting to hear from the Eau Claire Police Department about whether or not property crime is up this year, or just appears that way because of social media. Members also heard a presentation from Eau Claire County Restorative Justice. Program Coordinator Tim Wavrunek explained the program is meant to serve as an adjunct to the criminal justice system by restoring some of the relationships that are broken through crimes.

Wavrunek said the program brings together victims and offenders face to face to engage with another, and try and get to the bottom of why these crimes occur. He said by putting a face and a story to the crime, it also causes the offender to put a face to their consequences.

During Thursday's meeting the committee discussed passing a resolution of support for the program, but ultimately tabled it until they have a better idea of an action plan moving forward.

The committee said the discussion is meant to provide an opportunity to make the neighborhood, and city as a whole, welcoming and safe for everyone.

"That includes everyone, every that is willing to work on community. Some of them need second chances, some need third chances. So we're saying that we cannot have authentic community unless we have some vulnerability, that's just the reality. So I'm saying as a neighborhood, yeah there's some vulnerabilities but let's look at Restorative Justice as a different model, a way that can heal a person for a lifetime," said committee president Mark Ruddy.

Eau Claire police said, because of a new record management system, reports from this year cannot be compared to years prior. Police said they do believe city wide property crimes, but said most of those cases have been solved. During the meeting, the officer present said anecdotally, crime does not seem to be unusually high in the Eastside Hill Neighborhood this year.

