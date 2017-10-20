MUST SEE: Superhero window washers

(WQOW) -- We've seen many videos like this, but it's always a great sight to see.
Some superheroes were washing windows outside young patients' rooms in a California hospital. It gave the kids a chance to forget about hospitals for awhile and see their favorite movie and comic book characters in real life!
