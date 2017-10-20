Adopt-A-Pet: Gonzo & Zorro!

Meet our Pets of the Day: Gonzo & Zorro!

Gonzo and Zorro are just a couple of cute, 8 week old kittens! They are just too sweet and cute! They're in the process of getting up to date on their vaccines, so they'll soon be good to go. They are great with just about everyone, and they're so young so they'll fit right in to any family!

If you're interested in Gonzo & Zorro, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.