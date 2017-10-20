Support Daybreak anchors at Men Who Cook event Saturday

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The 5th annual Men Who Cook fundraiser is Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

20 local celebrity chefs and their talented sous chefs are cooking up appetizers, soups and salads, entrees, and deserts. The chefs are competing for top chef honors. Each dish is judged by a panel of judges on things like appearance, taste, and creativity. Seven cooks will win some sort of award. There's also a silent auction that will be going on. It costs $35 if you get a ticket now or $40 at the door. All of the money raised goes to the Chippewa Falls Boys and Girls Club.

Daybreak's own Aaron Rhody and Bridget Curran are participating in the event and need help winning the 2017 Men Who Cook Fan Favorite. To donate follow this link.