$10,000 diamond engagement ring found after 'swimming' at Devil's Lake for eight days

It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride -- she loses her Rogers & Hollands diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake.

"It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Galsted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler. The couple was enjoying a late September dip, when the bride tied the loose-fitting ring around a neck chain for safety.

"Somehow, I did a handstand trying to flirt, there it goes swinging off my neck! So it was very sad," said Galsted. She said the couple searched for hours, but when they came up empty, they 'Google'd' an expert.

Lost and Found Ring Owner Dan Roekle picked up the call, despite being busy.

"I get two to three calls for lost rings a week," Roekle said.

This one was a true challenge for Roekle, so he put it to the top of his case list.

"Just had to put in the time to get it," he explained. Over a series of searches, he pulled his metal detector out along the water. But over the eight days, he became discouraged.

"It was such clear water, it could have easily been picked up," he said. After 60 ring rescues, Roekle was overwhelmed.

"At a certain point, you do start to lose hope or wonder if someone eyeballed it or found it for themselves," he said.

He kept searching, however, and in the last try on the final day, he delivered on his promise. He even video-taped the big moment.

"He surprised us perfectly," Dannie Miles said. She was thrilled to see him pull the ring, chain and all, for the couple to see.

"This is a piece of jewelry I'm gonna have on my hand for the rest of my life," Galsted said. The couple plans to amp up the insurance; while the bride plans to never take it off her finger.

