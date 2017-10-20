Survey: US uninsured up 3.5M this year; expected to rise

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A major new survey finds that the number of U.S. adults without health insurance is up nearly 3.5 million this year.
Analysis of the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index suggests that rising premiums and political turmoil over "Obamacare" are undermining recent coverage gains that drove the nation's uninsured rate to a historic low.
The survey is out Friday.
The survey found that the uninsured rate among adults was 12.3 percent during the period from July 1-Sept. 30. That's up 1.4 percentage points since the end of 2016.
The increase in the number of uninsured is more striking because it comes at a time of economic growth and low unemployment.
Experts predict the uninsured number will continue to climb this year, even though sign-up season under the Affordable Care Act starts Nov. 1.
