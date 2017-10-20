Copy-Aaron Rodgers posts picture from hospital room after shoulder surgery

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.

Rodgers broke his right clavicle in Sunday's loss at Minnesota after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit Rodgers and took him to the ground. Rodgers landed on his right shoulder.

Reports of his surgery circulated Thursday, but no details on the surgery's success were immediately available.

The next step for Green Bay is to determine a timeline for Rodgers' return. He didn't give away any details on Twitter but ended with #CombackStartsNow.

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow… https://t.co/E3w8rKtgIL — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) October 20, 2017

Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Saints at Lambeau Field.

