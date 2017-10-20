Festival Foods hosting hiring event in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Festival Foods is hiring for its two newest Eau Claire locations.
The event will be held October 25-28 at the Metropolis Hotel. Full and part-time positions are available in both stores, which are expected to open in early December.
Hours for the four-day hiring event are as follows:
October 25th: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
October 26: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 27: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
October 28: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
