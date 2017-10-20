Festival Foods hosting hiring event in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Festival Foods hosting hiring event in Eau Claire

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Festival Foods is hiring for its two newest Eau Claire locations. 

The event will be held October 25-28 at the Metropolis Hotel. Full and part-time positions are available in both stores, which are expected to open in early December. 

Hours for the four-day hiring event are as follows: 

October 25th: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

October 26: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

October 27: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

October 28: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.