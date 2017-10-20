ATV operator killed in collision with bear - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

ATV operator killed in collision with bear

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies say an all-terrain vehicle driver is dead after hitting a bear in Lincoln County.

Authorities say the 51-year-old man was operating an ATV on a county road near Tomahawk Thursday about 7:30 p.m. The ATV rolled and the man was thrown from the vehicle after he hit the bear.

The man was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk and then flown to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau where he died. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

