Former U.S. Army Colonel looks to unseat Rep. Ron Kind

By Clint Berge, Reporter
Osseo, WI (WQOW)– A candidate has emerged to run against Rep. Ron Kind.

A press release sent to News 18 said: "After serving his country for 32 years in the United States Army, Retired Colonel Steve Toft (R) has decided to run for the Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District to unseat Ron Kind. After a career in service to our country, Toft aims to take his experience to Congress."

Toft will make a formal announcement in Eau Claire on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Eau Claire County Victory Center at 11 a.m.

