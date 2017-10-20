5 things happening this weekend in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the work week fades into the weekend, many are looking ahead to the weekend, including News 18!

Here are five things happening in the Chippewa Valley this weekend you can add to your calendar:

Haunted Hustle 5k Run/Walk:

The event kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in Owen Park. The event benefits six different local organizations and participants get to pick who gets the biggest donation.

Eau Claire Uptown Art Jam:

This event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Artisan Forge Studio. The free event features live music, live mural painting, an artisan market and food trucks.

5th annual Men Who Cook:

This event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. News 18's own Aaron Rhody and Bridget Curran will be there!

Oasis Fall Festival:

The event is at the Green Oasis Garden Center. They open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The event costs $2 a person and includes games, mazes, treats, and decorations.

Govin's Corn Maze and Fall Fun:

For the price of admission, guests can take part in the 11-acre corn maze, wagon rides, jumping pillow, mini golf and pig races, to name a few. Govin's opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.