Four Siren students hospitalized after overdosing on prescription drugs

Siren (WQOW) - Four Siren students are out of the hospital after overdosing on prescription drugs at the school Thursday.



Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers told News 18 it happened at the Junior-Senior school, but couldn't confirm the ages or grades of the four students. Sybers said school staff called 911 around 8:15 a.m.



All four students were found conscious and breathing, and were taken to area hospitals. All four were released Thursday afternoon.



Sybers wouldn't say what drug the students overdosed on, but did say it was a prescription medication that was not prescribed to any of the students. He said they are working to identify who gave the drugs to the students, and are considering charges.



Chief Sybers doesn't know if the four students who overdosed will be charged, but said there will be some sort of a penalty that could include an intervention.



He said this is the first overdose incident they've had at the school, and while they're concerned, they do believe it was an isolated incident and not part of a larger problem.



Siren Superintendent of Schools, Kevin Shetler, told News 18 the school district is working together with law enforcement to keep students safe.